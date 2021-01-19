Academic breaks are proven to be beneficial for students’ mental and physical health, but long breaks like colleges offer can make readjusting to academics difficult.
As many students learn the hard way, being behind on work in the first few weeks of the semester quickly becomes a snowball rolling down a hill. It is almost a losing battle juggling make-up work and the increasing load of current assignments. This is why being focused and motivated in the beginning of a semester (or any time) is important.
In April, Barnes & Noble Education surveyed 432 college students across the U.S. on their feelings about transitioning to virtual learning. One statistic in the press release was that “more than half (64 percent) of students expressed concern over maintaining focus and discipline, unsure if they would be able to motivate themselves over the long term to do work remotely.”
The survey also noted many students saying “my house is not the proper environment in which to do work.” Students also found themselves getting easily distracted while using their computer.
Technology in general is also distracting, even more so with virtual learning. Focusing during a Zoom lecture is more difficult when addicting games and social media is only a click away.
According to the study, “dividing attention in the classroom reduces exam performance.” Students who divided their attention between class lectures and technology impaired long-term memory of the material with a 5 percent decrease in final exam scores – half a letter grade (Glass & Kang, 2018).
Think of it like juice. Once you add water, it becomes more diluted and not as flavorful, like the brain’s power when multitasking with technology is added. Ways to combat being distracted by technology are small goal setting and establishing a schedule.
Using television, video games and social media as a reward for getting x amount of work done is an example of a motivator, as is setting aside specific times for their use.
James Delmonte (senior, biology-ecology, conservation and environmental biology) suggested making a transition back into the online learning routine and taking breaks outside rather than immediately jumping back into being on the computer all day (which is not good for your health anyway).
“Take time for yourself,” Delmonte said. “As the weather warms and the days get longer, spend time outside so you don’t feel trapped behind a computer all day.”
Students can become overwhelmed with work quickly and using organizational tools like a daily planner is one item that can help reduce stress and break up assignments into small, doable steps. Instead of seeing the five chapters you have to read this week, see instead the one chapter you read each day. Students like Kimberly Rodemaker (senior, speech language pathology) follow that strategy.
“I buy myself a new piece of stationary or school supply or organizational tool that I’m excited to use in the upcoming semester,’’ Rodemaker said.
This semester, she bought a daily organizer in addition to her weekly/monthly planner.
“I thought it would help keep me more organized,” she said. “My planner is kind of a dumping ground for assignments and this will help me organize my busier days”
Creating a calm workspace that you look forward to using is also something to try. Maybe it is as simple as purchasing a more comfortable chair than what IUP gives or hanging up a motivational poster nearby.
Boredom can also be a barrier for students when focusing on a lecture or a paper. Another strategy is focusing on intervals of time. If a boring lecture is an hour, think of it as 12 times of 5-minute intervals. Focusing on 5 minutes of a lecture doesn’t sound so bad, does it? On the other hand, thinking of the big picture and envisioning the finish line of your goal can also help you regain your focus and drive.
Or, you could be like Doug Cole (senior, information technology/cyber security), who suggested to “remind yourself that you’re paying for it, and the sooner you get out, the less debt you’ll have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.