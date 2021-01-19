After such a weird and difficult year, many people began to reevaluate themselves and their goals.
This past year left us with a lot of time to reflect on how we live our lives. New Year’s resolutions made for this year were probably more well-thought out than ever before.
Every year, many people believe in the “new year, new me” slogan. Lots of people come up with resolutions that they end up quitting before the first week of the year ends. But 2021 is different.
Many students made resolutions regarding their health and fitness. After spending a lot of time at home, it’s important to get back into a healthy routine.
“I didn’t technically make one for myself, but every year I always tell myself to watch what I eat and to drink more water…and I have been keeping up with it,” Meghan McCreary (graduate student) said.
Eating healthy and exercising are great ways to strengthen your immune system to help prevent infections like COVID-19. As we go into the new year, it’s important to remember to do the things that keep us healthy.
Other students also took a spiritual approach to the New Year. Many people have realized that after all the trials that this year has brought, it’s important to get right with whatever you believe spiritually.
“I also didn’t technically [have a spiritual resolution], but for the beginning of the year I did manifestations and affirmations to stop caring about what others think and to start doing things for myself instead of failing miserably,” Angela Plazio (junior, nursing) said.
Goal-setting is a great way to ring in 2021. Since people could not do their normal activities, much wasn’t achieved last year. This can be the year for last year’s goals and dreams to come true.
Many students all had one resolution in common: wanting to step away from the media and politics. One of the things students recognized was that there’s only so much worldwide sorrow and strife that one person can handle. There is a way of staying informed, but when checking the news constantly becomes a habit, and it starts affecting your mental or even physical health, that’s when cutting back might not seem like such a bad idea.
“In 2020, I was so consumed with election and COVID-19 news that I was walking around worried all the time,” Mason Carothers (junior, community health) said. “I realize that we should be kept informed, but those things won’t bring happiness. This year, I plan on spending less time consuming myself with news and more time with things that matter.“
Many students have been maintaining their New Year’s resolutions more so than other years. Students feel motivated to start this year off better.
Last year, we had a lot of time to reflect on the things we value and how we want to live our lives moving forward. This new year is a new beginning for all of us to remember what’s important and to realize that life is too short. So, do the things you’ve always wanted to do right now.
