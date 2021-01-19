While amusement has taken a backseat compared to safety during the last few months, both can be prioritized with the handful of entertainment options here in Indiana.
Treat yourself to a movie at the MovieScoop Indiana Mall Cinema
While the fun options at Indiana Mall may seem a bit sparse beyond a shopping spree, the movie theater is always a viable option for providing some well-earned entertainment at a short notice. The cinema remains open, and although seating may be limited, guests are encouraged to sit back, relax and enjoy the show with their soda and popcorn. The theater usually has three or four different movies available at a time.
The theater is also still offering the Mighty Movie Mondays promotion, which promises that tickets for all movie times and showings are only $5. Purchasing a ticket on Mighty Movie Mondays also guarantees a free junior popcorn for visitors.
Browse the boutiques and shops that line Philadelphia St.
There are plenty of attractive options for a leisure browse through boutiques and small businesses on Philadelphia Street. From Lucy Rae Gifts and More to The Finery, to the sneaker shop GingerbreadMan Running Company, there are options for all window shoppers to enjoy.
If you are in search of somewhere to satisfy your sweet tooth, visit Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts or even Insomnia Cookies on South Seventh Street. When all else fails, consider a trip to the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store also located on Philadelphia Street for a night of merriment with a couple close friends (provided you’re all over 21, of course).
Go on a thrift shopping tour to try out a new style
Often, thrift shops are misjudged as dingy or dirty places with no attractive options. This, however, is a total misconception, especially when considering the well-kept thrift shops in Indiana.
Two fantastic options for a thrift shop shopping spree include the Goodwill Retail Store on Oakland Avenue and the Salvation Army Thrift Store further down Philadelphia Street. The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on North Fourth Street is another great place to find some bargains.
Thrift shops are wonderful places to try new styles you normally would not choose for yourself with the great prices being a big bonus. This shopping option is also eco friendly, so it is simultaneously good for the planet and good for your wallet.
Pay a visit to the Indiana County Humane Society
If furry friends are more your speed, consider visiting the Indiana County Humane Society. This shelter has a multitude of animals you can spend time with whenever the shelter is open and there is a room specifically dedicated to felines. You can even become a volunteer in your free time and help feed the animals, socialize with the kitties, and give lots of attention and walks to the ever-excitable canines who call the shelter their temporary home.
Relax at the charming cafés and coffeehouses
Caffe Amadeus Roast and Brew and Commonplace Coffee are two places in Indiana to curl up with a book and a coffee or hot tea when the weather gets gray, as Indiana weather inclined. Though the occupancies of these two cozy spaces may be limited due to COVID-19 regulations, it is well worth paying these spaces a visit if only for their menu items from hot drinks to pastries to breakfast and brunch treats of all sorts.
Try your skills on the S&T Bank Arena ice rink for public skate
If you are one who prefers more active endeavors, perhaps a trip to the ice rink at the S&T Bank Arena on East Pike Road for a public ice skate session is more to your taste than a shopping trip or small café. The skate sessions require online pre-registration and run for about two hours at a time. The public skate schedule and pricing can be found on the S&T Bank Arena’s public skate website page.
Although many of the usual haunts in Indiana have been closed, require pre-registration or only allow limited public access during the pandemic, there is still a myriad of fun options for Indiana residents and students alike to enjoy as the new semester and the new year begin.
