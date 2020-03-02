This article contains opinion.
“The Invisible Man” is a masterful movie containing copious amounts of suspense, emotional/mental manipulation and uniquely utilized sci-fi horror elements.
From the acting to the directing to the cinematography, this movie leaves nothing to be desired and offers the perfect amount of thrilling moments and horrifying realizations sprinkled throughout the viewing experience.
The film follows the frightening circumstances of Cecilia Cass, played by the incredible Elisabeth Moss, well known from Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” This movie is hands-down a fantastic choice for your next trip to the movie theatre.
The movie jumps right into the action of the story by opening on Cecilia’s desperate flee from her abusive husband, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a master manipulator and narcissist who treats Cecilia as his prisoner until she escapes his clutches.
This entire initial scene is so quiet and precarious that it makes the watcher feel the need to not breathe, up until the silence is finally, mercifully broken by a blaring car alarm, and Cecilia takes off into sprint, abandoning her attempts to be completely silent in her escape. The relief of the sudden broken silence overthrows the shock of the jump-scare element of the alarm and finally allows the watcher to let out the breath they had inexplicably been holding.
The interlocked scenes of suspense and relief are a necessary theme in every movie placed in the genre of “thriller,” though it seemed that this movie’s ebb and flow of the usually overdone suspense-relief dance was uninterrupted by nonessential jump scares, although the movie does contain a few sudden loud moments and startling images that are almost more relieving than frightening.
I have not seen many movies that involve invisible antagonists that don’t also blame a supernatural element or some kind of monster that you don’t see until the very end of the film. It is stereotypical for thriller movies to use long-stretched silences broken rudely by blaring, violent violin strings being sawed by some unseen musician, which I am prone to detest, despite the very real psychology behind this instrumental assault. That said, this film did not use horrific string plucking or sawing to get the viewer engaged and pull them along into the storyline.
The scenes where there was no obvious action occurring and where nothing was visibly happening on-screen were honestly the most riveting.
I and many other viewers in the theater could be found leaning forward in our seats, straining to see if a curtain would twitch or if a footprint would subtly appear on the corner of a carpet or a bed or chair would sink under the weight of an unseen body. Anything out of place in an empty room made the viewer suck in a breath in curiosity of whether or not our invisible antagonist was in fact present at that time.
This movie is undoubtedly a treasure within the horror and thriller genres. I can’t think of even a single disappointing aspect to point out or complain about within this film.
There were no misplaced or unneeded details, every actor and actress was impeccable in their performance, the CGI elements used throughout the film seemed perfectly done and were not overused, and there were no glaringly unnecessary conversations or inorganic-feeling actions or choices made by any of the characters.
