While every reality TV show involves drama, and viewers always have differing opinions, “The Bachelor” tends to have a more strongly opinionated fan base than many other series.
Matt James, a 28-year-old who is entirely new to being on TV, is an unusual candidate for the show, since the new candidate is usually chosen from a past season of “The Bachelorette.” While being a newcomer to the television industry, James is a fan-favorite already and seems down-to-earth and genuine.
“I think Matt is doing a really good job being the bachelor,” Olivia Tavoletti (senior, marketing) said, “especially for not ever being on the show before. He shows that he cares about each contestant and makes a real effort to get to know everyone. I think he is good with his words and really outgoing.”
Viewers already seem to be impressed by his drive to find romance through such a strange and rigorous process as this reality TV show. Some commented on James’ apparent ability to get his priorities straight when it comes to love and success.
“He seems like any other guy that is successful and, in my opinion, put his love life on hold to become successful in the first place, which in some cases is the way to go,” Tavoletti said.
In the opening of the first episode, during the portion in which James introduced himself to viewers, he mentioned his understanding that the ups and downs of love are unavoidable, and that life will never go perfectly according to plan. The initial impression of James is a positive one, and he doesn’t seem like the type of man to fall for a woman who will only cause drama during this season.
He explained that figuring out life with another person is not a bad thing and that he is looking for a partnership with someone strong, resilient, and someone who has weathered many storms. He said that he was ready to start the next chapter of his life and that nothing would stop him.
Out of the 32 women that James met for first impressions, there already seems to be a fan-favorite. Many are hoping that Abigail Heringer will at least make it to the final four, if not to an engagement ring at the culmination of the season.
“My favorite contestant is Abigail,” Thea McCullough (senior, fashion merchandising) said. “She is a deaf girl that is really sweet and down-to-earth.”
The vast majority of fans seem to see Heringer as the favorite so far and are excited to keep watching her journey through this season with hopeful wishes of her victory.
“My favorite contestant is Abigail because she seems super genuine and sweet,” Tavoletti said. “You can tell she has a good heart and a positive mindset.”
While Heringer is so far a clear fan-favorite, fans also have plenty of opinions about who they want to go home as soon as possible.
“My least favorite contestant is Victoria because she is causing unnecessary drama and makes rude comments to the other girls for no reason,” Tavoletti said. “I also like Rachel and think she will get far. I prefer the more down-to-earth contestants who try to stay out of the drama, though I will say I like when some of them know when enough is enough and stand up for themselves.”
Watchers have already started making their predictions as to who will end up in the final four and are excited to see how the show will all play out and who will win Matt James’s heart.
“[I prefer to watch] ‘The Bachelor’ [compared to ‘The Bachelorette’] because it’s good to see the different kinds of women that a guy can find and date,” Aaron Hoda (senior, criminology) said. “Also, the drama is better compared to ‘The Bachelorette.’ I don’t have any predictions per se, but I believe the girl he gave the first impression rose to will be in the final four.”
This season of “The Bachelor” is starting off strong to be sure and promises plenty of weird, dramatic and interesting exchanges between James and contestants alike all the way through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.