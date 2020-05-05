As students are continuing to work on material for their online classes, The semester is slowly coming to an end. It’s been one full of ups and downs for faculty, staff and students. For others, it was their last semester at IUP before they would graduate.
Graduating students were expecting their last semester to be the best one yet, Their final semester at IUP was one they will never forget.
Although in-person classes were moved to online platforms only, President Michael Driscoll and IUP assured students would still graduate.
President Driscoll sent out an email to seniors who were supposed to have their graduation ceremony in May to vote for an alternative ceremony, either in September or December.
For graduation presents, it is typical for seniors to receive money or common household items since they are likely to move into their own apartments or houses after graduation.
However, money is probably the most gifted thing since students can choose to save, pay off their student debt or buy things they know they may need.
“I’d say money and dress clothes would be the best graduation present for me, personally,” Kyle Varone (senior, marketing) said. “You can’t go wrong with receiving money because you can save it or spend it on things you know you’ll use.”
For some, a version of a care package can be the best gift.
“I also think care packages for people who are shortly moving out of their parents’ home are great gifts,” said Varone. “I know I can use all the kitchen material and bathroom supplies once I move out on my own.”
Seniors can also use monetary gifts to afford a final graduation trip before they start working in the professional world.
“I think good gifts are mugs, gift cards, computers or money that can go toward a graduation trip,” Manijah Henry (senior, political science).
Some seniors are hoping a car might even be a potential graduation gift.
“I think some of the best graduation gifts are money, potentially a car, anything with an emotional attachment that is unique for the person receiving the gift and/or a framed picture of them with a loved one who passed away before their graduation,” Keith Stinnette (senior, exercise science) said.
