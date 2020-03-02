Spring break is just around the corner, and many students are looking forward to the week off.
In many Hollywood movies, spring break is a time when college students go to beaches to party, relax and forget about school.
However, that’s not the case for many college students and isn’t realistic.
Some students do go on vacation or travel during spring break, but many students also use the week-long break as a time to catch up on schoolwork, make some money or spend time with family.
Spring break is long enough that many students go back home or stay in Indiana and make some extra cash.
Working during spring break is often a great way for students to relax and take their minds off school and schoolwork for a while.
“I’m just going to be working,” Amber Brady (junior, nursing) said. “I live in Punxsutawney; I’m a licensed practical nurse (LPN), and I work in Punxsutawney.
“I’ll be doing some schoolwork, but mostly I’ll be working as an LPN.”
Many students use spring break to study, work on assignments and get ahead of the curve for when they come back to school.
“I’m just going to be work here at Wolfendales bar,” Olivia Thelon (senior, pre-optometry) said. “And I’ll be doing whatever assignments are due for me during the break.
“I’ll definitely have a good amount of work to do over break. A good portion will be reading but mostly studying for exams after break.”
Many education and teaching-related majors at IUP require students to fulfill some kind of work and pre-student teaching requirements during the break.
“I’m a math-ed major, so I’m going to be doing my pre-student teaching during spring break,” Jonathan Worthington (junior, secondary math education) said. “I’ll be getting all of my hours done during spring break, since I need 35 hours for my pre-student teaching qualifications.
“For my pre-student teaching requirement, I will have to go out to high schools and observe what different schools, students and teachers are doing.”
A lot of IUP students have jobs on campus and will be working during spring break.
“I will be working one or two days and then going back to my boyfriend’s house in eastern Pennsylvania,” Mikayla Dokos (sophomore, math education) said. “I work in Sutton Hall.”
Even though many students do go home for spring break at IUP, many buildings and services will still be open and operate.
“I live in Earnest, a small town about 10 minutes away from Indiana, so I’m probably going to mainly be working during spring break,” Tarrina Christy (freshman, speech pathology) said. “I work at the registrar’s office.
“I answer phone calls at the registrar’s office and help direct people with their questions.”
Some students even work multiple jobs to make the most of earning money for college.
“I work at Hardee’s, which is a fast food restaurant,” Elizabeth “EJ” Fabiszewski (sophomore, marketing) said. “And I also work at Rita’s Ice, which is custard.
“I work one in the mornings and one at night to keep myself busy and earn extra cash. This will be my fourth summer at Rita’s, and I’ve worked at Hardee’s for a year. Rita’s always reminds me of summer and how school stress is over and behind me, so going back over spring break will help me relax from this stressful semester.”
