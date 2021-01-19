Since IUP announced that all classes will be taught remotely until Feb. 8, students have had mixed feelings on the matter.
Students are also conflicted about IUP’s announcement from the fall that a traditional spring break will be traded for several long weekends this semester.
Charles Smith (senior, criminology) would not have preferred an extended break because he would like to finish his last year sooner.
“I do not feel prepared for the next semester because I… do worse in [online classes],” Smith said.
Shiloh Hanberry (senior, hospitality management) also didn’t want a longer break.
“I feel prepared, but only because I am anxious to finish school,” Hanberry said.
Elary Mede (senior, vocal performance) would have preferred a longer break due to the number of students that traveled and have to travel again to return to campus.
Although Mede described the fall semester as a rough start, she believed that she is prepared to come back on campus and attend her hybrid classes. However, she prefers in-person classes due to her being a music major.
Tatiana Cleffi (freshman, nursing) felt prepared for the upcoming semester.
She realized, however, that the first three weeks will be challenging due to her online courses, including labs. Cleffi said that she was pleased about the length of winter break and couldn’t wait to return to campus.
As a reminder to those who will be coming back on campus after the three weeks are up, please be aware about the free, on-campus COVID-19 testing for all students provided by IUP. Although students aren’t required to get tested, it is highly recommended.
If you plan on getting tested, make sure to wear face coverings. If you don’t have one, there will be face coverings provided at the door. Hand sanitizer will be available.
The tests will be provided by Virus Geeks, a national bio health technology company, along with trained student workers at IUP assisting with the registration process. The tests will be held at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC).
Any student being tested must enter the doors facing the Miller Stadium parking lot and stop at the check-in table. Once you’ve completed your test, please exit the building through the doors facing Wayne Avenue.
Please continue taking the proper precautions of wearing a face mask and social distancing as you move back into your dorms and interact with friends and faculty.
