An IUP alumnus is adding onto student donations in and around campus.
Thanks to Terry Serafini (1961), student gifts can have an even greater impact on the area they are most passionate about. When a student makes a gift of $5 or more, Serafini will donate an additional $10 to that designated fund.
Student philanthropy advocates are student volunteers tasked to educate and solicit student gifts from their peers in an effort to achieve 100 percent participation in student giving typically within an organization or club in which they belong.
This year, the Student Giving Project is focused on the student’s interests. The Student Giving Project branded Help a Hawk is focusing on a Pick Your Passion theme this year. This enables students to make a monetary donation to an area on campus that they are most passionate about.
Students can choose where their money goes – whether that be their college, a scholarship, IUP athletics or their department’s.
“Pick Your Passion allows students to give back to an area that they’re interested in,” said Matt Gueguen, assistant director of annual giving. “Being passionate about something when you are a college student is a great thing because it may lead to help you in your future.
“The ability to make an impact and have that impact enhanced by alumnus Terry Serafini’s gift really gives our students the opportunity to make a difference in an area that they’re passionate about.”
Serafini has challenged and matched a gift donation to the student giving projects for three years now. He helped with last year’s Help a Hawk project by motivating the generosity of our students with a challenge gift of $25,000 to the IUP Food Pantry and Help Center and the Grant Street Park project with a $10,000 gift to the park.
“The alumni have always been supporting the IUP community,” Aaron Good (junior, criminology) and vice president of outreach said. “Now it’s the student’s chance to repay the college of their choosing for giving them their quality education.”
For more information about this year’s Pick Your Passion project and to donate, go to iup.edu/helpahawk, contact the Office of Annual Giving at iup-giving@iup.edu or (724) 357-5555, or email SPC at student-philanthropy@iup.edu.
Last year, the student giving project was focused on the
campus-wide issue, food insecurity and insufficiency. The Help A Hawk project brought awareness and raised money to have a permanent food pantry on campus.
With the research conducted by IUP’s Fredrick Douglass Institute’s Each One Reach One, brought attention to the problem many IUP students are facing.
Thanks to the generosity of Serafini and the efforts of the student giving project along with faculty, staff, alumni and friends helped making the food pantry a reality this fall.
Now there is an official permanent space on campus where students can go and get food. The IUP Food Pantry and Help Center located in Suites on Pratt G-12 officially opened in September.
“Working closely with Pick Your Passion and previous student giving projects, I already see great progress in this year’s project,” Rachel Poffenberger (senior, general management and human resource), president said. “I think it’s an important way for students to give back to something they feel passionate about, and I hope more students become involved.”
The year before the food pantry, the Student Giving Project asked peers to support the Grant Street Park project. A record-breaking 935 students donated a monetary gift amount to the project.
The student donors helped secure a challenge gift from Serafini for an additional $10,000 to the project. Many student groups rallied their members to reach 100 percent participation in student giving including the IUP Ambassadors, IUP Phonathon, Gamma Sigma Sigma and Phi Sigma Pi.
Student giving is not something new. The senior class gift has been an IUP tradition since 1888.
Graduating seniors have the opportunity to make a gift of their graduating class year (those graduating in December would give a minimum donation of $20.19, those graduating in May and December 2020 would give a minimum donation of $20.20 and so forth). When they do, they will receive philanthropy cords that will be recognized at commencement.
When seniors make their marks by making a senior class gift it demonstrates the value of the education they received, carries continuous spirit and IUP pride of past IUP classes.
