Twisted Jimmy’s:
Margarita Monday (10 p.m. until midnight) $2 margaritas, $3 Orange Crushes, $5 Captain buckets and 50 percent off all beer, wine and shots.
Twisted Tuesdays (10 p.m. until midnight) No cover, $2 buckets and Miller Lights, $2 well pitchers, $5 Captain pitchers, $3 orange crushes and 50 percent off all beer, wine and shots.
White Claw Wednesday: all day $2.50 White Claws, 10 p.m. until midnight: $2.50 Long Islands, $3 orange crushes, $5 Captain buckets and 50 percent off all beer and shots.
Friday Trivia Night: all day $5 Captain buckets; 10 p.m. until midnight: $2.50 Long Islands, $3 orange crushes and 50 percent off all beer, mixed drinks and shots
Twisted Thursday: all day $2 Yuengling; 10 p.m. until midnight: $2 liquor pitchers, $3 orange crushes, $5 Captain buckets and 50 percent off all beer, wine and shots.
Sunday Funday: all day $3 Bloody Mary’s; 10 p.m. until midnight: 50 percent off all drinks, $3 orange crushes and $5 Captain pitchers.
Wolfies:
Tuesdays, 9 p.m. until midnight: 50-cent wells, $1 shots and $2 buckets.
Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. until midnight: $1 drinks, shots and Long Islands.
HB Culpeppers:
$5 drink of the week varies.
Monday, 10 p.m. until midnight: $1 Long Islands and $2.50 White Claws
Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m.: $5 20-ounce margaritas.
Friday, from 10 p.m. until midnight: $1 Long Islands, $2.50 White Claws and 50 percent all alcohol.
All day Saturday: $2.50 42-ounce Yuengling drafts all day.
The Coney:
Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. until midnight: $5 domestic pitchers, $3 Captain and cokes, $2 electric lemonades, $1.50 Long Islands, $1 well drinks, $2 Fireball shots, $1 pink starbursts, $1 green teas and $1 purple Gatorade.
Boomerangs:
Tuesdays, 10 p.m. until midnight: 50-cent wells, $2 IC Light and Iron City pounders, $2 well buckets, $3 flavored buckets and $3 White Claws.
Wednesdays, 10 p.m. until midnight: $1 wells, $1.50 IC Light and Iron City drafts and $3 White Claws.
Thursdays, 10 p.m. until midnight: $.50 wells, $1.50 IC Lights and Iron City drafts, $4 Yuengling pitchers, $2.50 White Claws, $2 well buckets and $3 flavored buckets.
Fridays, 10 p.m. until midnight: $1.50 domestic drafts and $2 you-call-its (some exclusions).
Saturdays, 10 p.m. until midnight: $1 wells, $3 Yuengling 24 ounce drafts, $1.50 Jim Beam and flavors.
Brunzies:
Every day from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m.: 50 percent off all well drinks and draft beers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.