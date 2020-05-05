This article contains opinion.
The start of a new month brings countless possibilities as far as discovering new movies, TV shows and docu-series that mesmerize us like never before.
Now that we have all this extra time on our hands, here are some of the best new releases to stream in May on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+.
NETFLIX
“Back to the Future Part I” and “Part II” (May 1)
They promise all the fun they offered when they were first released in 1985 and 1989, respectfully. The California teenager known as Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) befriends a quirky scientist and partakes in one of his experiments, throwing Marty back in time to the ‘50s. He encounters a younger version of his parents and makes it his mission to ensure they fall in love, all while trying to save Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd).
“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (May 1)
This unique film shows viewers the strange existence of Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt), who is “born” as an elderly man in a New Orleans nursing home and ages backwards. His relationship with Daisy (Cate Blanchett) is what keeps him going throughout his strange journey through life as she grows up and he grows down.
HULU
“Friday the 13th Part III” and “The Final Chapter” (May 1)
The “Friday the 13th” movies are a series of slasher flicks that follow Jason Voorhees, a boy who drowned at Camp Crystal Lake decades prior to the movies. The lake is rumored to be cursed and is the setting for a series of mass murders, for which Jason is either the killer or the motivation of the killers.
The third film centers around a teenage girl and her friends at a house on Crystal Lake where Jason has taken refuge. It also marks the first film in which Jason’s signature hockey masks makes an appearance.
In “Friday the 13th Part IV,” which picks up right after Part III ends, Voorhees is brought to a morgue where he spontaneously comes back to life and escapes, returning to Crystal Lake to continue his killing spree.
“The Conjuring” (May 1)
In “The Conjuring,” paranormal investigators Bill and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson), are called to the house of the Perron Family. The family of seven have just moved into a home where a supernatural entity has made itself evident. The threatening nature of the paranormal events escalate, and it becomes dangerous for them to remain in the house. They call on the services of the Warrens’ to help them understand and possibly eradicate the entities from the home.
“The Green Mile” (May 1)
Based on Stephen King’s book of the same name, “The Green Mile” is a fantasy crime drama starring Tom Hanks. Hanks plays death row corrections officer Paul Edgecomb, who witnesses supernatural events surrounding one of the inmates, John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan).
AMAZON PRIME
“The Goldfinch” (May 8)
Based on the 2013 novel by Donna Tartt, “The Goldfinch” follows Theodore Decker (Ansel Elgort) whose life is changed after his mother’s death due to a terrorist bombing at a museum. After the event, he is convinced to steal a famous painting called “The Goldfinch” from the museum. The movie follows Theodore as he travels through life and questions everything.
“Rocketman” (May 22)
The 2019 film showcases the life of Reginald Dwight, better known as Elton John, one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history. The musical history includes some of his beloved songs, his teaming up with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin, his breakthrough with music in the ‘70’s and his transformation from a timid piano player to the international pop superstar we know today.
DISNEY+
“Pirates of the Caribbean:
On Stranger Tides” (May 1)
The fourth installment in Disney’s popular franchise focuses on the wily Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), who runs into a past love, Angelica (Penelope Cruz). Angelica coerces him into accompanying her on a journey to the fountain of youth on a zombie-crewed ship under the command of the notorious Captain Blackbeard (Ian McShane).
“Star Wars:
The Rise of Skywalker” (May 4)
The third installment of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy is the final episode of the nine-part “Skywalker Saga.” It follows Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) as they lead the Resistance’s final stand against Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).
