One of America’s favorite programs is coming to an end.
Judy Sheindlin, or Judge Judy, 77, announced on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday that her show is ending after a prolific 25-year run following the next season.
“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS,” she told the Hollywood Reporter, “which distributes it, and it’s been successful. Next year will be our 25th season, and CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program.”
Judge Judy began circulating on television Sept. 16, 1996, and captured audiences’ attention following years of interesting small-case claims inside her courtroom and her wise cracks that she would utter at the losing side’s expense.
Dating back to 2015, when she signed a three-season extension, Sheindlin became the highest-paid television personality, earning $47 million per year.
The show is a three-time winner for the Daytime Emmy Awards category for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program in 2013, 2016 and 2017.
It was also nominated for 13 consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards, dating from 1998 – 2011, three Online Film & Television Association awards (1999, 2001, 2010) and also for the 2000 TV Guide Awards for Favorite Daytime Talk Show.
Sheindlin also received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 Daytime Emmys.
In 2017, her show’s episode library was sold to CBS, which led to multiple lawsuits over its sales and profit.
In the coming years, CBS will release new episodes, and once those run out, consistent reruns will fill the program’s time slot.
And while Sheindlin isn’t tired of performing her judicial duties, she will air a new program that will debut next year titled “Judy Justice.”
“If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “And I’m not tired.”
Even though details on her new show’s debut are limited, reporters speculate that it’s main focus is to bring her voice to a fresh audience on either a new channel or a streaming service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.