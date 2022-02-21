Dr. Leo Yan of philosophy started a Philosophy Discussion Group that meets every Thursday at 6:45 in Leonard Hall 219.
Dr. Yan started the discussion group when students in his classes this semester and last expressed interest in having a time where students could get together and contemplate philosophical issues.
“Everybody thinks about questions like what the right or wrong thing to do is in different situations or whether you are morally required to save somebody who's in danger or donate to charity, and so we already have these views and these are philosophical views,” Yan said.
Some students shared that Dr. Yan’s group is appealing because it does not have the formalities and responsibilities that other clubs do.
Anyone can come whenever they want to and there are no commitments. Joining social organizations can feel intimidating for some, but the attendees explained that his laid-back style took away some of that anxiety.
“Having it open to anybody even if they have never taken a philosophy course is great, because we want to be accessible, we want it to be available for people to engage and talk about these philosophical questions, because I think most people are interested in this, even if they haven't taken any philosophy, let alone are majoring in philosophy,” Yan said.
Most of the current attendees are philosophy or sociology majors, but Yan aims to attract as many students as he can from a variety of backgrounds across campus.
“I first originally came because I was curious and then I will continue coming because I enjoy talking to people, gathering their thoughts, introducing new thoughts, and learning, said Sasha Shulman (senior, philosophy).
“Dr. Yan is fabulous, he is just awesome in general, and an overall cool person. It definitely helps that he leads the philosophy group because there’s more structure and his presence makes it more of a club. Dr. Yan is someone that I can learn from, that makes me feel respected. I’m gaining new knowledge and the right knowledge,” Shulman said.
Dr. Yan originally entered college at Boston University to be a medical doctor, but realized that he didn’t have the passion required to take the heavy courses like organic chemistry needed. As a freshman he took a humanities course and discovered his interest in philosophy.
He spent several years then at the University of Missouri before finally going to Brown University for his PhD. He graduated in 2019, and then ended up landing a teaching position here right before the pandemic.
“I became really interested in ethics, especially different topics in ethics and this field called value theory has been my focus, [not just] our beliefs about what we think the right solution to a problem, but having a broader understanding of the issue itself is something that I find really appealing,” Yan said.
Yan finds the discussion with his students to be gratifying.
“I really like talking to the students and attending these groups in the more casual and a freewheeling session. The different ideas, questions, and thoughts that students have is what I find really interesting as a professor, hearing what students think about these arguments,” Yan said.
Alexander Griffen heard about the group from an announcement in his Philosophy of Mind class with Dr. Rives, and was eager to discuss complex, philosophical ideas.
“I'm not one to complain about small talk, but I find it surprisingly easy to go for too-long stretches of time without a genuine, thoughtful, exchange-of-ideas kind of conversation. It's nice to have a bit of time carved out every week for the purpose of having some of those. The atmosphere of the meetings has been friendly and relaxed, and I've been enjoying them thus far. I have every expectation that I'll keep turning out,” Griffen (senior, philosophy) said.
“People have different views, so this allows for communication of ideas and rational discussion and debate and disagreement. Philosophy helps us figure out how we can disagree with each other, but be able to understand each other and where we're each coming from, and I think that ability to do that is really valuable,” Yan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.