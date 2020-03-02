Country music, love it or hate it, has been around for decades. With so many musicians at the heart of it all, there has to be an annual celebration to commemorate their works.
The nominees for this year’s 55th annual Country Music Awards were announced Thursday. The awards show will air April 5 on CBS.
Some artists are at the top of the board with five nominations, including singer Thomas Rhett, who is nominated for some high categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for “Center Point Road.”
The other acts that have been nominated for Entertainer of the Year are Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.
Though many familiar names continue to appear on the list, there are some added fresh faces to be addressed, as well.
One of the most surprising nominees this year may be controversial pop artist Justin Bieber. Bieber is nominated for four awards with duo Dan + Shay for their collaboration “10,000 Hours.” Dan + Shay are also nominated for many awards including Duo of the Year.
Rap is also making its way over to the ACMs. Rapper Lil Nas X is nominated for Music Event of the Year along with Billy Ray Cyrus for the smash hit song “Old Town Road.” Fans on Twitter have been calling this the top contender for the award.
This year’s host is singer Keith Urban, who has won 15 awards already and is nominated for Male Artist of the Year. He is called the “reigning” Entertainment of the Year winner by the ACM website.
Though there has been a lot of praise for the nominated artists, some fans and websites have shown surprise at acts who were not given even one mention as far as nominations.
One such performer is legend Tanya Tucker, who started her career in the 1970s as a teenager with her cover of the song “Delta Dawn.”
As written by USA Today, Tucker is in the middle of making a comeback to the country charts. Last year, her newest album, “While I’m Livin’,” won a Grammy for Best Country Album. Not even being nominated was shocking for some fans.
“I really hate the idea that Tanya Tucker isn't in the running for an ACM award and Justin Bieber is. A beautiful song from country royalty or stunt casting for a pop-country crossover? Tucker deserves better,” @zombyboy tweeted.
Another snub for fans was Jason Aldean. Aldean was given the Artist of the Decade Award at last year’s ACMs, but received no nomination, even for his newly released album “9” or his song “We Back.”
Ryan Lynn (@Ryan_Lynn13) expressed disbelief in a tweet.
“No ACM nominations for
@Jason_Aldean. This some type of joke?”
Despite not all fans being pleased with nominations, this year’s ACMs are predicted to go well. This will be Urban’s first time hosting the show.
The show will start at 8 p.m. and is being held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
