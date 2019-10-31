A new movement has swept through the music department, changing the way music teachers view teaching to young scholars.
The Modern Band Movement is a national phenomenon in music education that focuses on creative music skill acquisition through popular forms of music that students already know and love.
Instead of teaching students classical music, songs from their everyday lives are taken and broken down, making learning music easier but also giving the students something to relate to and something fun to learn.
“The Modern Band Movement is primarily in Maine and Pennsylvania,” said Craig Denison,
associate director of music
education and choral music at IUP. “We made a statewide push for the
K-12 age range, but really, anyone can do it.”
The name Little Kids Rock makes those new to the organization believe it is only about elementary, middle school and high school. This isn’t the case. Instead, teaching anyone of any age this type of music can be easy.
“Little Kids Rock is a multi-million dollar nonprofit organization. It helps people approximate their music, get creative with it. Rather than teaching them the same three notes, it teaches them their favorite songs,” Denison said.
In Denison’s class, they’ve learned and played many modern-day songs, including “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, “Zombie” by The Cranberries, “Cheap Thrills” by Sia, “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars and “Havana” by Camila Cabello.
“These are songs that help the students relax,” Denison said. “They know the beat, they know the tune, they know the lyrics. This helps them with practicing and learning the music.”
Denison is also the higher education representative to the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Modern Band Implementation Team.
“That just sort of happened,” Denison said. “I was in my fifth year at IUP, and I was asked to find out more about the Modern Band Movement. It gives a way for people to create music, then it becomes molded into something. The first thing they create may not necessarily be music, but after some molding of it through the program, they have created something new, something musical.”
In Denison’s classes, he teaches future teachers how to implement this type of teaching into their curriculum. The days of spending weeks learning three to five notes is over, and the Modern Band Movement is making sure future music teachers can make use of it.
“The school music goes into it, but the modern, everyday music students listen to is also incorporated into the curriculum. I’m not only teaching, I’m guiding future leaders to know, value and help the future musicians create new music,” Denison said.
Denison has prepared young singers for musicals such as “The Turn of the Screw,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Carmen,” “La Boheme” and “Hansel and Gretel.”
Little Kids Rock hosts a gala every year to bring about awareness and attention to the Modern Band Movement. In the past, it is had guests celebrities, including Santana and Usher.
“They usually have two to three big-name celebrities there,” Denison said. “The gala is always a good turnout.”
Denison and Scott Burstein, a national leader in Modern Band, are both teaching classes this year that are focusing on Modern Band.
The focus for the Modern Band Movement is not only on the music, but also on the children and students learning to play an instrument for the first time.
Learning an instrument can be difficult at any age, but when the music is slow and outdated, students aren’t apt to learn.
“This way, we’re able to reach students who aren’t interested in classical.,” Denison said. They recognize the artists, they like the artists, they want to learn their favorite songs. With the movement, their able to learn songs they love and want to learn.”
Denison led the first course early October to 30 music educators. The second course, that began at the end of October wias led by Burstein.
Little Kids Rock and the Modern Band Movement have one goal in mind: to change the way teachers and students view music. In the future, the view of music could be drastically changed for the better.
