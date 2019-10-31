This article contains opinion.
So many good albums fall through the cracks. Here are some recent music drops that you may never have heard of.
“If I May..” by Wynne
This is a rap album that brings a new voice and aesthetic to the genre.
Even the cover design tells you that Wynne is separated from a lot of other rappers, and while her distance from the norm is a topic covered on the project, Wynne isn’t necessarily trying to fit in, and this causes her debut record to have some highlights that make it special.
I like the production quite a bit. The diverse sounds and creative instrumentation give this project its own feel and mood.
Wynne’s unique vocals graces over these well-crafted beats, and while she sounds strained or overly ambitious at points, her voice is a high selling point at least towards the originality of this album.
“If I May..” also has some high-tier features from J.I.D. and Mahilia.
The skit “Illegally Blonde” showcases some criticism she anticipates. Being Caucasian in a genre where that is a minority can stand out.
This skit addresses this in a somewhat over-the-top, humorous manner that leads the track “The Thesis,” a hyper posse cut that has some nice features.
Wynne and the four featured artists on this song bounce off of each other in a high paced playful way that serves as her response to the somewhat unfair criticisms that were voiced in the skit.
Just press play on this project and enjoy. You’ll figure out if it’s your thing or not. It isn’t very lyrically ambitious, but her personality carries the album, and the lows of this project are easily overshadowed by the high. It makes it a pretty well rounded, pretty good debut.
“Speed Queen”
by Little Scream
This rock-folk record is largely lead by Little Scream’s lyrical content. The opening track talks about prison systems for instance and the in house nature of them. Political ideologies like this are present on “Speed Queen” but aren’t partisan and just work to texture her personality and musical identity. Especially since it isn’t a particularly politically driven album but rather just a part of her thoughts.
The biggest problem is that the songs aren’t super distinguishable. While some of her storytelling and lyrical atmosphere setting are interesting, there aren’t really any stand-out songs. The record isn’t all that repetitive, but she doesn’t experiment enough. There isn’t a bad song on “Speed Queen,” but there also isn’t a great song.
It’s all a pleasant good that I enjoyed thoroughly but don’t feel as if too much of it stuck with me. I may return to this project either as the pleasant creation that it is or to delve deeper into what she’s saying. Regardless, give the first song a listen, and if you enjoy, then you’ll have a good experience with this album like I did.
