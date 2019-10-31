This article contains opinion.
“Breaking Bad” ran for five and a half seasons.
It had an extremely satisfying ending that tied it all together and had clear reasons why the writers ended the show when they did.
That’s why, when the movie was announced, I was really interested to see why the story needed to continue.
The film, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” was written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the original showrunner. Obviously, a lot of movies like this are made mostly to be commercial. However, with Gilligan leading the project, it seemed more like a natural story and less about capitalizing off of “Breaking Bad,” especially with a show like this that ended in the middle of a season because that’s how the story went.
While this movie isn’t crucial to the central story of the show, it does feel justified and not just a pointless continuation. The show ends and stands alone perfectly without the movie; however, the film feels almost like an epilogue. The show ends with confetti still in the air, and “El Camino” lets it fall. It just gives closure to some of the characters and ideas.
I would consider “Breaking Bad” to be my all-time favorite show. It functions as a full story that doesn’t have any filler episodes. Everything in the show immerses, and it doesn’t drag itself on too long. All of the elements come full circle, and there are so many details to realize and explore, even on multiple watches.
It manages to accomplish so much character development and commentary all while being grippingly entertaining and having a writing style and presentation unlike anything else.
The movie just feels like an ending chapter after everything ends, just a falling insight on the characters. It largely carries the same tone, though events have called the tone to shift slightly. All of the characters feel true to the show and their growth feels organic and well done.
The story and the actors were able to pick up right where they left off. There are a few flashback scenes and seeing the older versions of these characters shows the skill at which the actors were able to portray character growth.
This is the first full-length film directed by Gilligan, and it’s done really well. The performances are all fantastic, and there is a real style to the film. The score is good and used sparingly, appearing only when appropriate. It isn’t used as a cheap way to conjure up emotion. There is some impressive camera placement and movement while never being a distraction from the story.
The neo-noir themes that “Breaking Bad” was influenced by are present here, too, and in some ways done better. The higher production value allows some very well-crafted sets and shot composition.
The tension building is also very well done, and you always feel the scenes alongside the characters. When you are supposed to be surprised by something, you are. The pacing is immersive and gripping.
Ultimately, it isn’t a counterpart to “Breaking Bad” and isn’t really made for newcomers, either. I’m sure people could enjoy it even if they’ve never seen “Breaking Bad,” but it really is made as a continuation of the show.
It serves as a beautiful epilogue and eulogy in a way to the show, and as a someone who heavily appreciates “Breaking Bad,” I enjoyed it very much.
