After two years of waiting, Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album “GUTS” is finally out.
Rodrigo made her debut in 2021 with the chart-topper “SOUR.” The album spawned four songs with over one billion streams, two of which hitting number one in the charts, seven Grammy nominations (including three wins), and was the most successful female album of its release year.
With such a thunderous debut, it was only natural that there would be high expectations for its successor. Fortunately, “GUTS” delivers its promise of being a worthy follow up to “SOUR.”
The album begins with the song “all-american bitch,” a strategic opener meant to demonstrate that Rodrigo is ready to explore the pop-rock genre even further than she had on “SOUR.”
“I got class and integrity like a goddamn Kennedy,” the song states.
The track narrates Rodrigo’s frustration with the unrealistic standards that society holds girls to. Girls must be pretty, but not so pretty that they are distracting. Girls must repress their feelings so they are not called emotional but shouldn’t repress their feelings so much that they are labeled as boring. Those, and many other contradicting standards are all called out in Rodrigo’s track.
“[all-american bitch] expresses something that I’ve been trying to express since I was 15 years old, this repressed pressed anger and feeling of confusion or trying to be put into a box as a girl,” Rodrigo commented on the song when unveiling the “GUTS’” track list to Apple Music.
The album’s second track and single, “bad idea right?” was released a month before “GUTS’” release day.
“Seeing you tonight / it’s a bad idea, right?”
While the track itself is not particularly bad, it does represent “GUTS” at its worst. While many songs in “GUTS” may feel like an individual follow up to another specific track in “SOUR,” “bad idea right?” feels like an attempt to replicate “brutal” rather than step up the previous song.
While all the other tracks in “GUTS” are stronger than their “SOUR” ‘equivalents,’ “bad idea right?” just seems stagnant in relation to “brutal.” Like “brutal,” the track heavily borrows from ‘90s grudge pop rock, but unlike its predecessor “bad idea right?” is not particularly melodical; which may seem awkward to some listeners.
“bad idea right?” may represent the album’s weakest point, however, the following track, “vampire,” represents “GUTS” strongest point.
“I used to think I was smart, but you made me look so naïve / the way you sold me for parts as you sunk your teeth into me.”
Released back in June, “vampire” served as the album’s lead single. The song blends elements of pop ballad and pop rock—the two genres Rodrigo has shown to have mastered. It also showcases Rodrigo’s growth as a lyricist, as the song is composed as an extended metaphor comparing an opportunistic ex-lover with a vampire.
While Rodrigo’s penmanship undoubtedly contributes to its overall quality, it is Daniel Nigro’s production that best justifies the genius behind the song.
The track begins as a ballad, its instrumental being compromised of melancholic piano keys being played in the minor chord, very reminiscent of “SOUR’s” lead single: “drivers’ license.” However, as the song progressed after its first chorus, instead of bringing the song’s keys down as most ballads usually do, Nigro switches into playing the piano in the major chords—eventually adding drums and more rock elements that made the final portion of the song sound closer to Rodrigo’s “deja vu” than “drivers’ license.” The tone also shifts from melancholic and woeful, to angsty and angry.
It is no wonder that “vampire” was crowned as “Best New Track” by Pitchfork.
Following “vampire,” the albums fourth song “lacy” blurs the line between idealism and envy.
“Lacy, oh Lacy / I just loathe you lately / And I despise my jealous eyes and how hard they fell for you.”
The track builds from Rodrigo’s previous album’s envy focused song, “jealousy, jealousy,” and explores how being close to a person that Rodrigo feels inferior to has trapped her in a vicious cycle. She cannot distance herself the other girl because Rodrigo idealizes, or even loves her, and yet having “lacy” around damages Rodrigo’s self-esteem from the constant internal comparison.
It is worth pointing out that the song represents just how mature Rodrigo is. Many stars, some a lot older than Rodrigo, routinely take the route of tearing the other person down; whereas Rodrigo had the self-awareness to admit that “lacy” has done nothing wrong—she only dislikes the girl because she, herself, feels insecure.
“ballad of a homeschooled girl,” the album’s fifth track, is a reminder to the world that even though Rodrigo has successfully garnered fans of all generations, Gen Z still is her target audience.
“I talked to this hot guy and swore I was his type / Guess that he was making out with boys, like, the whole night.”
Many millennials did not appreciate this track in comparison with the others. Within hours of its release, the song was trending negatively on Twitter, as many self-proclaimed “millenialivies” were criticizing the lyrical content of the song. It would not be surprising if, within a couple of days, a Buzzfeed think piece about the song would be released. All because Rodrigo jokes good naturedly about how difficult it can be to socialize and “be cool” as a young adult in the 2020’s.
Socializing as a young adult is hard. Unlike in high school, you don’t know who can be approached and who cannot. But something about socializing as a young adult after spending some very important years for inter-personal development in quarantine just makes things even more awkward. It also does not help to ease up the awkwardness due to Gen Z being known for blurring gender roles, meaning that all the classic coming-of-age films meant to “help” our generation socialize are ultimately seen as stereotypical and unhelpful, which is exactly what Rodrigo makes fun of in her new track.
It is not a coincidence that in 2020 and 2021 (the year in which Rodrigo would be a first-year student had she chosen to attend college) “how to talk to someone in college” was amongst the most searched terms on Google. People born in the early 2000s had to fend for themselves when it came to becoming a young adult. So, it is okay that most millennials were not a fan of the song. It was not meant for them anyways.
The album’s sixth track “making the bed,” showcases the downsides of being famous.
“I’m so tired of being the girl that I am / Every good thing has turned into something I dread.”
As teased in the song’s name, the track is inspired by the classic expression "you've made your bed, now lie in it," which alludes to facing the consequences of your own actions. In this track, Rodrigo reflects that while she does enjoy positive elements of her life as an A-List celebrity, other circumstances have brought negative consequences. Hobbies now feel like chores.
Next, the track “logical,” in which Rodrigo wrestles with the realization of being in a toxic relationship.
“You got me thinking ‘two plus two equals five’ and ‘I’m the love of your life.’”
Almost everyone has that one friend that ignores several red flags in their relationship. As Rodrigo details in the track, it is not their fault. They cannot help but ignore those flags. Love is not logical, and we must afford grace to those who have fallen victims of master manipulators.
Through the purposefully wrong math problem, Rodrigo reveals she was manipulated so intensely in her past relationship that she could believe the most ridiculous things, such as “two plus two equals five” or that her ex-lover did in fact love her.
“logical” is followed by the album’s third single “get him back!”
“I wanna key his car, I wanna make him lunch / I wanna break his heart, stitch it right back up.”
When she first unveiled “GUTS’” album name, Rodrigo explained that she liked the word “guts” because it could mean very different things depending on the expression being used. Having guts means being brave; hating one’s guts means despising someone; spilling guts means revealing feelings; trusting guts means following one’s intuition; etc. Rodrigo stated that the ambiguous nature of the word ‘guts’ represented the album. “get him back!” may be the best exemplifier of what Rodrigo meant by that statement.
“get him back!” plays with the ambiguity of the expression “getting someone back,” which could mean either getting back at someone vengefully or getting back together with someone romantically. In Rodrigo’s case, she hopes for both over the course of the track. The song plays with the duality of wanting to rekindle her relationship with an ex-lover that hurt her badly while also wanting her ex-lover to experience the same pain that they made her feel at the end of their relationship.
“love is embarrassing” builds on themes from “logical” and “ballad of a homeschooled girl.”
“God, love is embarrassing / Just watch as I crucify myself for some weird second-string loser who is not even worth mentioning.”
Similarly to “logical,” the track ponders how being in love with someone may cause a person to act in completely irrational ways. However, unlike “logical,” “love is embarrassing” does not tackle a more serious issue, such as an abusive relationship, but rather just bad or awkward relationships.
In that sense, “love is embarrassing” is much more like “ballad of a homeschooled girl,” as the song’s focus is mostly on the gaucheness of rebound relationships, often revolving around dating someone one would not normally be interested in—just to quickly get over the wound of a broken relationship.
“the grudge” reflects on betrayal.
“I try to be tough; I try to be mean / but even after all this, you're still everything to me.”
Many platforms, from Elle to Cosmopolitan, have speculated that this song might have been written about another celebrity who had been an inspiration to Rodrigo when she was younger.
However, attentive eyes keeping up with Rodrigo believe that the song was written as a follow up to “1 step forward, 3 steps back” featured on her debut album. On top of following the same lyrical theme, “the grudge” also mentions the date “a Friday in May,” which, as stated by Rodrigo in her Disney+ documentary “Driving Home 2 U,” was the day “1 step forward, 3 steps back” was written.
The second-to-last-song, “pretty isn’t pretty” ties back to the album’s opening theme of unrealistic standards placed on young women.
“I could try every lipstick in every shade, but I’d always feel the same / Because pretty isn’t pretty enough anyway.”
Unlike “all-american bitch,” though, Rodrigo is not angry— she is hurt. The song’s lyrics reflect that being in the limelight has done damage to Rodrigo’s self-esteem. From being criticized for looking too pretty, to being criticized for being too unpretty, Rodrigo’s tale displays that many female celebrities are held to standards that are impossible to reach—because the moment they accomplish one thing, the end goal moves on to something else.
Finally, the album closes with “teenage dream,” the most emotionally raw song of the entire album.
“They say ‘it gets better’/ ’it’ gets better, but what if I don’t?”
As previously mentioned, there were high expectations for Rodrigo’s sophomore album. Would it be as critically acclaimed as “SOUR?” Would it be as commercially successful as “SOUR?” Would it be innovative? There were many speculating as to the album’s possible success or failure.
As suggested by “teenage dream,” Rodrigo was also grappling with those questions and the weight of those expectations. As many people who have grown up as the “mature ones” or the “gifted ones” in school, Rodrigo has always worried that she has reached her peak very young. With the success of “SOUR,” those fears have only intensified.
Overall, the album “GUTS” is an evolution from “SOUR.” It may tackle many of the themes previously explored in her debut album, but “GUTS” showcases Rodrigo’s growth in perception, lyrical strength, and vocal ability. It is not surprising that “GUTS” is receiving similar commercial performance and even higher critical acclaim than “SOUR” did upon its release. This newest album is just another breathtaking success beneath Olivia Rodrigo’s belt.
