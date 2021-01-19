Finding ways to make money during the pandemic has been challenging for some students due to safety restrictions implemented because of COVID-19.
IUP students feel that working during the pandemic has been extremely stressful. Working during this time is necessary, though, for students to maintain their lifestyles and pay their bills.
“I work at Joann Fabrics as a team member, so I end up covering a lot of different areas throughout the store,” Bridget Gardner (freshman, environmental engineering) said.
Gardner feels that working during the pandemic has been very stressful. She finds herself worrying about the risk of the store’s guests getting COVID-19 and the risk she faces.
“In the back of my mind, I worry about the risk of exposure because we have a lot of older customers,” Gardner said. “I’ve been very lucky so far, but there’s a lot more worrying than there would usually happen in a retail job.”
Gardner does enjoy her job, though, and feels lucky to be working during the pandemic. Several places across the country had to close because of safety restrictions put in place by the government.
At Joann Fabrics, there is a strict mask/facial covering policy. Gardner said that she always wears a mask while working and uses hand sanitizer frequently. In addition to the store’s mask policy, Joann Fabrics has added plastic sneeze guards at all of the stations around the store.
While the majority of guests that come to her store wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines, not everyone does, which puts Gardner and her family at risk. Despite that, Gardner tries not to look at the negatives.
“I’m glad that we have so many precautions in place so that I don’t have to stress as much about getting COVID,” Gardner said.
Like Gardner, other students that are working during these times have been experiencing similar situations and feelings while at work.
“I am a lab assistant for Capital Health and a sales associate for American Eagle at home,” Emmy Scheg (freshman, international studies) said. “At school, I am a secretary for the professional studies in the education department.”
Scheg said that she too experiences feelings of stress while working. Her student loans and financial future are concerns for her right now.
“I cannot tell you how many job interviews I had during October and November trying to find a job for when I was home. I try to work as much as much as I can [while at home because] I know I will not have that once I go back to campus.”
Scheg said that she does not mind working two jobs while she is at home. She often finds herself waking up at 6 a.m. and working a shift at American Eagle and the hospital the same day. Scheg hopes to keep at least one of the jobs so she will be able to have something over the summer and not have to search again.
As for staying safe while she works, Scheg always uses hand sanitizer and a mask at all of her jobs.
“My hands are so dry from the amount of hand sanitizer I use during the days,” Scheg said. “When I am in the lab, every time I walk through a door, I use the hand sanitizer dispenser that I pass.”
Kendall Gomez (freshman, international studies) works as a ride operator for Aero 360 at Kennywood Park. A new part of her job this year included making sure the park’s guests were social distancing while in line for the ride and wearing their masks.
“It was stressful,” Gomez said. “Overall, while [COVID-19] was a threat, I think it also provided Kennywood with new resources that I think we should use every season. We made sure every guest put on hand sanitizer before getting on the ride and shut down the ride to sanitize every 2 hours.”
Gomez said that these safety precautions, like the use of hand sanitizer and cleaning the rides, are something she hopes stays with the park even after COVID-19. Also, being a good role model for the park’s guest, Gomez too followed all of the safety precautions and wore a mask.
Earning money during the pandemic proved to be a challenge, but IUP students got through it.
