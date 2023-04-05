IUP's Favorite Bite narrows down to 'Elite Eight'

After another week of strong competition, IUP’s Favorite Bite has been narrowed down to the “Elite Eight.”
This week, which saw voting take place via Twitter, Instagram and a Google Form, was incredibly close for several locations as they went head-to-head. The breakdown for last week’s results are as follows.
Starting out with the pizza side of the bracket, we saw Romeo’s go against Venice Pizza. Romeo’s took the win out of this match, with a 76 to 24 percent split, an unsurprising victory for the former finalist.
After that came Brunzies versus Bob’s Pizza, with a similar split that gave Romeo’s its win this week, coming in at 74 percent to 26 percent. This means that Brunzies will face off against Romeo’s next week to determine who will represent the pizza side of the bracket in the Final Four.
From there we move into the bars section, with the first battle being H.B. Culpeppers against Levity Brewing. This competition saw a 63 to 37 percentage split, with H.B. Culpeppers taking the win. After that was the first of two very close matches.
The establishments in in opposition were Wolfies and The Coney. Wolfies took the win on Instagram, and The Coney won on Twitter. Rather unexpectedly, the total results of both polls led to a tie between the two; a tie that was broken by the Google Form, with Wolfies sneaking out a win by just two votes. This will carry Wolfies on into next week, pitting it against H.B. Culpeppers.
Next up is the international section, with the starting match being Tres Amigos and Thai @ Indiana, with Tres Amigos winning with a 75 to 25 percentage split, an unsurprising win, as Tres Amigos is a former semi-finalist.
Next comes the second of the two close calls, with this one being King Buffet versus El Tesoro. Similar to The Coney and Wolfies, Twitter and Instagram saw different winners, with Twitter claiming King Buffet and Instagram claiming El Tesoro. Just like before, the Google Form was the deciding factor, with it giving the win to King Buffet with a 53 to 47 percent split.
And last, but not least, we come to the other section of the bracket. This final section kicks off with Umi going against Donatello’s. This match saw Umi take the win 59 to 41 percent.
After that comes the match that could have been a shot a redemption, with Nap’s Cucina Mia going against 9th Street Deli. Unfortunately for Nap’s, there just was not enough support, as 9th Street Deli, the reigning champion, completely dominated, winning with a 84 to 16 percent split. This means that Umi, an establishment that has come this far in the competition before, will have a tough match ahead of it if it hopes to take the win.
With the Elite Eight finally set in stone, the matchups for some have become harder to predict. Some, like 9th Street Deli, are almost guaranteed to move on. At the same time, there are others, like Wolfies and H.B. Culpeppers both seemingly being very evenly matched.
If you want the chance to carry one of the Elite Eight into the Final Four, voting will start as soon as this article is live. Voting can, as usual, be found via a QR code located in the Hadley Union Building (HUB), as well as Twitter at the handle @ThePennIUP and Instagram with the username @thepenniup.
Be sure to check back in next week to see which businesses will make it to the Final Four as IUP’s Favorite Bite reaches it’s halfway point.
