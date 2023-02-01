Last week, every IUP student got an email about signing up for DUO, a double authentication app to ensure that any IUP email account cannot be hacked.
DUO claims that, “Our data security features meet users where they are for simple yet powerful secure access. Fewer roadblocks mean users are more likely to adopt better cybersecurity practices and create a safer world for data for all.”
Here are some thoughts of students and professors on campus about this new authentication system.
Dr. Robert Sweeny (art education) says, “I understand the need for that kind of background authentication but it’s not super convenient, [especially] for [students]. Maybe once people get used to it, it won’t be that big of a deal. [There’s going to be] a learning curve that might take a while. It’s a necessary evil.”
Cammie Cingel (psychology, sophomore) offered her opinion as well, saying, “I hate it. I think it’s stupid. [It’s just] one extra step that I have to do.”
Chloe Thoericht (exercise science, junior) says, “I think it’s just more stuff to do with the computers. I just think there’s no reason for [it.] I’m not worried about someone hacking into my phone or hacking my [school account.] I’m not worried about it or stressed about it. If that happens then it’s the school’s problem.”
On the other hand, some people think there are benefits to double authentication.
Jane Register (social studies education, sophomore), believes it could be helpful. “I really appreciate that they are trying to keep our campus and students safer. Cyber safety and awareness are very important. I think it’s also important to keep in mind the practical use for students,” said Register.
But even Register doesn’t believe that the new system is flawless. She said, “[However,] it’s a more long-winded task to do anything on our accounts. Additionally, it doesn’t consider students who don't use their phone or multiple devices or if [their phone] tends to lose battery. This [adds] the issue of accessibility and equity in the DUO system.”
Nick Kuech (computer science, freshman) commented, “I think at times using the new DUO software will be a nuisance for the first couple [of] months. After a while, people will be used to it and [it] will become just a regular everyday thing. It’ll also create security and more protection for our university as a whole.”
Doctorate student Julie Bullock (psychology) mentioned, “I understand the reasoning behind, and I understand that it’s to add security. It does make things difficult [if] you don’t want to be tied to technology [or] be always tied to your phone. So, I understand the reasoning behind it [but] I could see it causing issues.”
Regardless of your opinion on the new policy, remember to download the app and link it with your IUP account before March 5. If you don’t do it, you will not be able to log into your email, D2L or MyIUP accounts.
