In countries like the U.S., the New Year is celebrated on Jan. 1 each year.
However, that isn’t the only way to celebrate the new year. In many Asian countries like China and Thailand, the new year is celebrated on the day of the Lunar New Year.
The Chinese Language and Culture Club (CLCC) partnered with the Asian Studies Club to host a Lunar New Year celebration at IUP. A festival was set up in the Hadley Union Building's (HUB) Ohio Room, featuring a variety of sights, informational resources and activities for visitors.
“This is a Lunar New Year celebration. We tried to make it a cultural information thing for people who want to learn more about this. At the same time, though, Lunar New Year is a time for hanging out and celebrating with the people you love and care for, so we tried to keep it relaxed with games like bingo and Kahoot,” said Angelina Pham (sophomore, political science). Pham is the president of the Asian Studies Club and vice president of CLCC.
The celebration featured a variety of tables for guests to spend time at. Guests could try a sampling of various homemade Asian foods. The food tables offered General Tso’s chicken, seafood or vegetable fried rice, spring rolls in rice paper and specially wrapped coconut-flavored candies, commonly associated with Lunar New Year.
“The coconut candies are traditionally given out at the New Year,” said Garrison Lutch (junior, Asian studies/religious studies). “The candies symbolize wealth and prosperity in China.”
Lutch is a member of the CLCC executive board and part of the group that prepared each of the dishes available at the event. While its common to have food at various events on-campus, the presence of food at the New Year’s celebration had a specific purpose.
“I think it’s important to eat different culture’s foods because they symbolize different things to different peoples,” mentioned Luna Ruth (junior, anthropology). “I think it’s very important to put yourself into that perspective. I think the food can help do that because food is such a deep and rich part of human cultures. They can represent hardship, or prosperity, or otherwise help to tell the story of a people.”
There was more than just food for visitors to enjoy at the event. Visitors spent time making arts and crafts or spending money on mystery bags and bingo cards. At the arts and crafts table, visitors were able to color designs of zodiac animals, such as tigers and dragons, or cut out papercraft shapes, like the Chinese characters for the New Year or good fortune.
Visitors could also buy a mystery goodie bag filled with various on-theme treats, such as spicy ramen, traditional New Year’s candies, or Pocky.
Bingo sheets with a Chinese New Year’s twist were also available for purchase. Bingo winners received cash prizes or mystery bags.
“All profits benefit the future of the clubs involved,” said CLCC President Trinity Miller (senior, criminology/psychology).
The night ended with a round of Kahoot. The questions related to various Asian cultures, mostly Chinese, and primarily regarded New Year’s celebrations. The answers to the Kahoot could be found on informational boards and posters, as well as a PowerPoint and YouTube video that played before the quiz game began. The goal of the game was to put a fun spin on learning about Asian cultures, according to the club members running it.
“There is a lack of knowledge of Asian communities at this school. What we can do is hold events like this to have a laidback way for people to learn about and appreciate other cultures,” said Pham.
“Our goal here is to showcase and bring forth this cultural wealth to as many people as we can,” Miller commented, “because it is a beautiful thing and should be shared.”
For more information on upcoming events or ways to get involved with the organizations, you can get in touch at CHXZ@iup.edu to ask about CLCC or follow the club’s Instagram at @clcc_iup. Additionally, you can check out the Asian Studies Club on Instagram at @iup_asianstudies.
