IUP doctoral student receives fund to launch research study

A psychology doctoral student received a grant from IUP to continue a study regarding the effects of an app on teenage mental health.
Thanks to the grant, Sarah Gann, (PsyD, clinical psychology) will launch a study designed to determine how a virtual pet game application can affect adolescent mental health. Gann won the grant after her presentation of this proposed study, dubbed “Amaru: A Golden Key to the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis,” won IUP’s 2022 Three-Minute Thesis competition.
Gann believes it is very important to study mental health in children and teenagers because the field has been neglected greatly over the past few years.
“Adolescents have been experiencing a mental health crisis for years,” Gann stated. “There are just not enough child and adolescent therapists and counselors available for children who are in need of these services – waiting lists can be up to six weeks for care -- and there are not enough resources,” she said. “Schools don’t always have the resources to teach self-care and anti-anxiety strategies, and parents aren’t always aware of how to help their children in this area.”
Gann, on top of being a doctoral student, works as a therapist in the Indiana community. She says that introducing a technological aspect to the study was a key detail, as it is the most efficient way to communicate with the demographic.
“This population is very connected to their phones, so I started thinking about the best ways to leverage teenagers’ use of cellphones to help them improve self-care, and in turn, their mental health,” Gann said.
However, according to Gann, the hard part was not so much introducing a digital element to the study, but rather figuring out which digital resource to implement. Gann says that while there are hundreds of apps designed to improve mental health, very few are engaging — which is essential for applications targeted toward teenagers.
The app chosen for the study was a virtual game called Amaru. In the game, players are introduced to an anxious magical creature named Amaru. When Amaru feels anxious, the player must complete a self-care task to help him calm down. Self-care tasks include practicing mindful meditations, writing journal entries, taking screen breaks, exercising and bonding with Amaru,
Gann liked the Amaru app because it was engaging, and since it was created by a psychologist, it has a lot of evidence-based practices at its foundation.
To analyze the impact the app can have on teenage mental health, Gann is looking for volunteers between the ages of 13 and 18 to participate in the experiment by using the app.
For the study, the participants will be asked to keep the original, game-set goals of mindful meditation and journaling but are encouraged to select a goal more relevant to themselves for the third task.
Gann believes that since the app “disguises” self-care by taking care of the pet instead, it may work better to engage teenagers who have a more cynical attitude toward self-care.
“I also think adolescents will like the fact that at its core, the app has them focusing on taking care of Amaru; to take care of Amaru, they need to take care of themselves,” Gann said.
The results of Gann’s study will be shared with the game developer, but no participant names will be used in reporting results.
Participants are being enrolled in the study on a rolling basis until the end of the spring semester; Gann is looking for 30 to 40 participants between the ages of 13 and 18 years old. People interested in participating in the study can contact Gann at cckbc@iup.edu, or Gann’s faculty advisor, Dr. Stephanie David, at sdavis@iup.edu. Be sure to reach out if you are interested in participating.
