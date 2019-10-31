Video games have become an important part of students’ lives.
Those who enjoy competition and video games do not have to look too far now.
One of the newest clubs to hit the IUP campus is the Esports Club. The club’s main focus is competitive video gaming, as well as helping those who want to work with broadcasting.
Esports are competitive sports that use video games in multiplayer formats.
Tyler Germer (junior, communications media) is the vice president of the club, which will be known as “The Firehawks.”
Along with Germer, the club is run by President Desmond Brown (senior, journalism) and alumnus Chris Frei. They met the previous year at a communications media networking event. Frei works with Esports in the Indiana area.
“When we approached him (Frei) and talked about our love for Esports, he was excited to know that there was something growing,” Germer said. “We had to make it an official club.”
Originally, the three planned to start the club last semester, but noticed that Student Government Association was busy, so they approached the group this year. Despite the excitement the trio had for their club, they were nervous about finding interest.
“We decided to spread the word by posting it on chalkboards and different places that we are associated with like IUP-TV and The Penn, since Desmond and I are part of these programs at IUP,” Germer said.
The club’s Discord (a group messaging app) went from having very few people in the summer to now holding more than 40 members.
There are two different teams within the club. Along with the players is a commentary team. This team commentates on the games and gives opinions on who they believe will win.
The advisers for the club are Ramy Shaaban, professor of the communications media department and Mike Sell, a professor from the English department. Shaaban works with video game production. Germer hopes that with their help, Esports Club can gain more sponsorships.
Games that the club will play include “Fortnite,” “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” and “Overwatch.” The club will play against colleges and universities with teams of their own.
“We are always open to hear about new and upcoming games,” Germer said. “If we have an interest in different games and their competitive scene is blowing up, we will step in and create a team for that game.”
Germer said there is a lot of importance in Esports, especially for skills such as memory.
“Learning competitive play will help you focus on different mechanics and will help your brain with different developmental skills,” he said. “I think it’s important because not only does it help you psychologically but also helps build team chemistry, friendships and bonds.”
The club’s first meeting took place Monday 7–9 p.m. in Davis B-23, but teams are still being built. For those interested, contact Brown at VJBY@iup.edu or Germer at JMLW@iup.edu for information. They are looking for people to run social media as well.
