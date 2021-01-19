During winter break, IUP students caught up with family and friends while remaining safe during the pandemic.
After a stressful semester that was full of surprises and challenges, students finally had the opportunity to focus on unwinding from school and work, celebrating the holidays and doing some much-needed self-care.
“I spent time with family, reunited with old friends, worked at my job and most importantly relaxed from school for a while,” Evan Orr (junior, actuarial mathematics) said. “Although a lot of traditions were canceled due to the virus and ensuring that my family was safe, I enjoyed all of the alternative ways to connect with family.
“It’s been fun, but I am looking forward to getting back to school to reconnect with friends I’ve met over the fall and meet some new professors during the spring semester.”
Being home meant that most students would be with their families and loved ones. Interacting with family and loved ones was something that majority of IUP students did over their break. Reconnecting with the ones that IUP students are close with has been extremely important during this global pandemic.
“Over break, I celebrated Christmas,” Sydney Greitz (freshman, exploratory) said. “I have a big family and usually we all get together at my grandparents’ house, but because of [COVID-19] we had a big family Zoom call and celebrated online.
“I liked seeing my family and my best friend again, but I am excited to get back to campus and see my friends again. I made sure to social distance and limit the amount of people I hung out with.”
Technology has played a big role in connecting IUP students with others like friends and family during the pandemic. Platforms like Zoom have helped students stay safe while allowing them to still create and enjoy special moments over the break.
Due to safety reasons, some students could not see friends and family as much as they would have liked to. Staying home was also another point of emphasis for many students. Some students did not mind staying home but for other students that were used to being with peers at IUP it was a different change of pace.
“I really couldn’t do much over break,” Thomas Valcukas (freshman, biology) said. “I essentially stayed home 90 percent of the time, 5 percent dedicated to getting food and necessities and 5 percent social distancing friend visits. However, I am glad that I was able to spend time with my family. I am glad to be coming back though to see my friends again.”
In addition to spending quality time with others and celebrating the holiday season, some students caught up on hobbies and tried new things.
“I talked with friends via Discord and started some new games,” Lane Lannan (freshman, social studies education) said. “While games occupied a lot of my time, I also spent time learning music for my saxophone and just relaxing a bit after the rather stressful semester that had just ended.
“I stayed safe by basically never leaving my house. I stayed home for a vast majority of my time, only seeing a small group of friends on two occasions.”
Students enjoyed their breaks and time away from school, but they are ready to come back and tackle the spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.