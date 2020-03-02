This article contains opinion.
Gorillaz’s third studio album, “Plastic Beach,” turned 10 on Tuesday.
What makes this album special is not its diverse musical styles or its cohesion; rather, the subject matter makes “Plastic Beach” one of my favorite albums of all time, right up there with “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust” by David Bowie.
“Plastic Beach” is about plastics pollution, and it’s not subtle or kind about it.
A few months ago, I was chatting with my mom about this album. I said that creating an entire album about plastics contaminating the ocean was really unique, especially considering that it was released all the way back in 2010. Then she said something that was super depressing.
“You know, my mother was vocally worried about plastics pollution all the way back in the ‘70s.”
That being said, I’m not here to depress y’all. I just want to geek out about one of my favorite works of art, so here are some very long descriptions of my favorite songs off “Plastic Beach.”
After a short instrumental intro, we are thrown right into a chill, bass-heavy title track featuring the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and, if you can believe it, Snoop Dogg. One of the first lines is “The revolution will be televised.” This is a direct reference to Gil Scott-Heron’s “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised,” a bit of a spoken-word, highly political song. I listened to that a lot immediately following the 2016 election at the suggestion of my father – thanks, Dad.
Snoop’s feature is gratuitous without being overbearing, and Gorillaz frontman (and technically only permanent member) Damon Albarn’s backing vocals through several voice filters make this title song a wonderful introduction to the album.
Next is one of my favorite songs of all time: “White Flag,” featuring Bashy, Kano and the National Orchestra for Arabic Music.
At the beginning, the orchestra plays a traditional-sounding Arabic piece that slowly goes from major to minor before Gorillaz’s more characteristic sound abruptly cuts the orchestra off. Bashy and Kano take it over from there, rapping about pollution.
My favorite line has to be “This ain’t Atlantis, are you sure/ I nearly suffocated when I touched the shore/ No rain, condoms it poured…” This is a pretty vivid depiction of all the plastics in the ocean and the problems it’s causing for the life beneath the waves.
Then, something amazing happens: The orchestra comes back with the heavy hip-hop beats. The two styles fit beautifully together, and for someone that truly loves all genres of music such as myself, it’s absolute heaven.
The next track, “Rhinestone Eyes,” is more traditional Gorillaz: Albarn’s melancholic voice waxing poetic and making use of extended metaphors on top of a funky beat. You know how most romantics will compare one’s eyes to diamonds? Albarn throws that right in the garbage and instead sings, “I’m a scary gargoyle on a tower/ That you made with plastic power/ Your rhinestone eyes are like factories far away.” You love to see it.
A few songs later, Gruff Rhys and De La Soul join Albarn for “Superfast Jellyfish.” The jaunty beat severely contrasts the rather dark subject matter of processed food’s impact on the environment and human beings. The song is best summed up by the chorus: “Super fast/ Super fast/ I come in last, but just in time for breakfast… / Aluminum I crush for fun/ Aluminum/ The sea is radioactive.”
A song from this album that many people are probably familiar with is “Empire Ants” featuring Little Dragon. The first half is just Albarn gently singing above a very chill, summery track. After Albarn finishes with “The falling alcohol empire is here to hold you/ Rolling out and haunted ‘til it sleeps,” Little Dragon comes in with a much more active beat.
This song reminds me of driving through Appalachia with the windows down in mid-July, which is how I recommend listening to it.
“Some Kind of Nature,” featuring the late, great Lou Reed, is the song that introduced me to the album in the first place, so I guess Tumblr is good for one thing. Reed discusses a new kind of “nature” that is entirely synthetic while Albarn repeats his words on top of a wonderful bass line – as if you could expect anything else from the former frontman of The Velvet Underground.
Reed sings, “Well, me, I like plastics and digital foil/ Could wrap up the sound and protect the girls/ From the spiritual poison we expel at night,” which is a totally rad line, if you ask me. In the chorus, Albarn mentions that “All we are is dust,” seeming to reference Genesis 3:13 – “For you were made from dust, and to dust you will return” (New Living Translation).
“Melancholy Hill” is another more traditional-sounding Gorillaz track. Albarn’s dreamy vocals waft (is that an appropriate verb?) above layered synths to create a very chill 3:53. There aren’t nearly as many depressing political statements in this track, so its placement in the middle of the album is great for keeping listeners motivated to continue listening.
And then to throw you right back into the thick of it, “Sweepstakes” featuring Mos Def and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble follows two tracks later. According to Apple Music, it’s the song I listened to the most in 2019. Why? It slaps. Hard.
If y’all will allow me to get a little nerdy, why I love this song so much is because it’s a pretty hardcore rap song that starts in 3/4 and the turns into 4/4 while repeating the previous lyrics. So, while the lyrics stay the same, the rhythm changes constantly.
The lyrics deal with the idea of “sweepstakes,” which are just cons to get y’all to buy more of a product than you would normally. It’s the same thing as the lottery – that is, it’s basically just gambling.
That’s both a terribly long and short intro to “Plastic Beach.” I’m not one for listening to depressing music just because it’s “deep” – I like music that makes me happy, sue me – so it’s really something for me to love an album that does deal with heavy topics. Even if you don’t like thinking about plastic outnumbering fish in the near future, I’d recommend giving this project a listen just for the musicality of it.
Besides, any album that successfully combines Snoop Dogg, Lou Reed and a symphonic orchestra is worth checking out.
