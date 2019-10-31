This article contains opinion.
“Star Wars” has undeniably changed the world.
The impact and lore of such a massive franchise with iconic imagery, music, sound effects and concepts has a lot of energy behind it.
“Star Wars” has changed a lot since being bought by Disney, and the third trilogy in the
Skywalker story is close to ending with Disney’s last “Star Wars” film for a while: “The Rise of
Skywalker.”
Disney’s streaming service, however, has announced a lineup of live-action “Star Wars” television shows.
“I absolutely love ‘Star Wars;’ I watched all of the originals as a kid,” Aaron Aycock (sophomore, kinesiology) said. “I think that the trailer looks promising for the end of a saga. I think that giving the series some time to rest is a good idea. If they were just to pump out movie after movie, the excitement would certainly die down.
“I haven’t seen much about the Disney+ shows, but I do want to watch ‘The Mandolorian.’
“I’m not sure how it will end, and I’m okay with that. It has been great to see ‘Star Wars’ come back, and I hope it comes back with an even bigger and better story next time.”
There is a love for these characters and the story that has been going on this whole time, however a lot of people are ready for fresh stars and excited to see other parts of the vast “Star Wars” universe.
“I love ‘Star Wars,’” Asher Reun (sophomore, English writing studies) said. “The newest trailer got me more hyped. It looks like this one will tell a good story. If I get Disney+, I’ll definitely watch ‘The Mandolorian.’ I’ll be happy they told a good story, but I’m ready to move onto something else.”
“I’m excited for the Disney+ streaming service, but I’m not the biggest fan of the ‘Star Wars’ movies,” Annabelle Patterson (freshman, business) said, “but I like them. The effort put into the ones that I’ve seen is amazing.”
There definitely is a large amount of planning and coordination in handling a series of the
caliber of “Star Wars” that has elicited so much from audiences.
“My feelings towards ‘Star Wars’ as a whole kind of stem from a range of emotions,” Sam Cunningham (sophomore, English) said, “including some nostalgia for the prequels, a place of honor for the originals, and a sense of wondering for what they’re going to do next.
“Ultimately, the ‘Star Wars’ saga ends in a full circle from the beginning.”
Cunningham went on to describe how the allure of “Star Wars” has always been their universe-wide world building and how handling the specifics of characters will be an important component of fulfilling the Skywalker saga.
Ultimately, uninterested audiences still have their curiosity piqued, and longtime fans feel satisfied with the direction of this series and these characters.
