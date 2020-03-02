This article contains opinion.
The classic Mozart opera, “Don Giovanni,” broke the fourth wall during its performance from Thursday until the final performance Sunday.
Directed and produced by Dr. See-Yin (Oliver) Lo, the performance featured students from the theater and music departments.
Don Giovanni (Gino Parillo), an Italian, old-fashioned playboy, tries to woo the girls of the village. He tries to win the heart of the wrong girl, whose father rushes to her defense. A fight ensues, and Il Commendatore is killed in the process.
Donna Anna finds her father’s body with her fiance, Don Ottavio. She vows vengence on the mysterious killer and enlists the help of Donna Elvira, one of Giovanni’s former lovers.
A wedding between two peasants, Masetto and Zerlina, is crashed by Don Giovanni and his servant, Leporello. The two invite them back to Don Giovanni’s house for dinner, where a scream from Zerlina brings everyone to her rescue.
Giovanni manages to escape while Leporello takes the blame.
Eventually, guilt gets the better of Giovanni in the form of Il Commendatore’s possessed statue who commands Giovanni to repent of his ways before it is too late.
The production was in Waller Hall, mainstage. While certain actors performed on certain nights, Parillo portrayed Giovanni the whole weekend. Alexandra Dee conducted the orchestra.
Overall, the performance was well-done. The actors portrayed the characters well and the fusion of cyberpunk with Mozart’s classic opera was a fresh take.
Since the take on “Don Giovanni” was fused with cyberpunk, four screens displayed different ads for futuristic, technological businesses throughout the performance. When Il Commendatore was killed, the screens displayed the “Miz & Mizzus Funeral Services,” and when Masetto and Zerlina were making up after an argument as an engaged couple, the screen displayed a new app for “futuristic lovers.”
Had microphones been added to the performance, the singers would have been easier to hear. Without the use of microphones, the performers were difficult to understand with certain areas.
However, operas are normally performed without microphones. “Don Giovanni” stayed true to the opera form with the option of foregoing microphones.
The set design, which featured futuristic binary codes, gears and even lighting, was a great addition to the performance. With two balconies helping separate the outside world from the inside, and a small stage on the actual stage to help separate the world of Giovanni’s house from the outside, it was easy to imagine the scenery in which the actors were.
Leporello broke the fourth wall multiple times during the performance by addressing the audience solely. Notable was the first time, while he and Giovanni were discussing a secret and Giovanni kept asking if they were alone. Leporello would continuously look toward the audience throughout the dialogue.
Another time was when the orchestra began playing a song and Leporello broke character, asking the audience, “Hey! We know this one, don’t we?”
All in all, the performance was an interesting take on Mozart’s personal opera while combining modern-day technology.
