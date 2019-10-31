Nov. 1 brought culture classics that are still iconic to this day.
Today, we celebrate the 50th anniversary the Beatles’ last album, “Abbey Road.” The album includes of songs like “Come Together,” “Octopus’s Garden” and “Here Comes the Sun.” The group incorporated blues, pop and progressive rock into this album.
The English rock band formed in Liverpool in the 1960’s with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Their popularity grew exponentially, and they were considered the “most influential act of the rock era,” the Digital Media Academy said.
“They not only changed the way music was being made, they forever changed music.”
“Abbey Road” reached No. 1 in the UK and U.S. charts, and it remained that way for 11 weeks out of its initial chart stay of 83 weeks.
“Before the ‘Abbey Road’ sessions, it was like we should put down the boxing gloves and try and just get it together and really make a very special album,” Paul McCartney said after being interviewed for their album.
“It was a very very happy album,” record producer George Martin said. “Everybody worked frightfully well, and that’s why I’m very fond of it.”
However, critics were not too fond of the album upon its initial release. In fact, Nik Cohn from The New York Times wrote an article Oct. 5, 1969, saying “individually, the numbers are nothing special... some of the lyrics are quite painful.”
Little did Cohn know at the time, The Beatles’ last album became legendary and set an example for a new style of rock.
Fast forward to 1997, “Titanic” had its world premiere at the 10th International Film Festival in Tokyo. The film kicked off the premier with more than 2,000 Japanese fans. It was the first world premiere of a Hollywood blockbuster held at the second-largest overseas market.
The movie was directed by James Cameron and starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio and became “the mega-budget love story that critics love,” said Sari Rosenberg of A&E Television Networks.
The “Titanic” is based on the real story of the British steamship RMS Titanic that sank off the coast of Newfoundland in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912. The liner hit an iceberg during its voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City.
Of the 2,240 passengers and crew on board, more than 1,500 lost their lives, according to
Leonardo DiCaprio played Jack Dawson, and Kate Winslet played Rose DeWitt Bukater. Although their love story is entirely fictional, fans were immersed into their roles. Who could forget the heart-wrenching scene of Jack’s final moments with Rose?
Let’s be honest, there was room for both of them on that door.
“The ‘Titanic’ was probably single-handedly the most incredible movie experience I’ve ever had in my life,” DiCaprio said at the festival. “It was a long film, the longest film I’ve ever done... We went through a lot of things and a lot of different emotions come up during a film like this.”
The movie cost around $20 million to produce, and the Associated Press claims it was one of the most expensive movies ever made. To make the film even more realistic, a replica of the ship was created to exact specifications. The replica was 236 meters long and 28 meters wide.
