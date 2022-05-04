Crimson Hoax: IUP caught in ploy to make campus seem more populated

*This story is fictional
IUP is being sued for hiring extras to make campus look more popular than it is.
“I knew it,” Maggie Rostheque (junior, gnomes) said.
“I, like, literally knew it, because I see the same kid every day. I’m being so serious, do you know who I’m talking about? He wears this, like, tiny bookbag, but he has a ginormous body.”
“Ohmigod, and I was always waiting for him to come up to me and hit on me or whatever, but he probably can’t because it’s literally in the contract, probably. Oh my gosh. Everything makes so much sense now.”
Rostheque is the only gnome major on campus, but she’s not the only victim of seeing the same paid extra at IUP every day.
“Because the extras are paid salary, we really want to squeeze everything out of them that we can,” Hugh Grovernie said.
“And we want to hire as few as possible, so a side effect of that is that people are going to see the same extra sometimes.”
“We actually like that. We tell our actors: craft a story for your character. What does your character study? Where are they going?”
When shown a photo of the little backpack man that Rostheque reports seeing every day, Grovernie confirmed the man’s status as an IUP student actor.
“Yes,” Grovernie said.
“Yes, that’s Chris, really nice guy every time I see him. The little backpack was a deliberate choice, I feel that I can say that much. I mean, yeah, we really had a laugh at that one the first time we saw it.”
“Look at all that back on that boy, and the backpack, I mean, it’s not even trying to cover his back. Really, really funny stuff.”
“Honestly, I’ll admit, I’m kind of glad that things are finally out about the IUP student actors, because they do so much great work around campus. Some of these kids learned how to skateboard to flesh out their characters, and many of them relocated to the dormitories just to get a job with us.”
“And since we’ve started, the program has just gotten beefier and beefier. These days, we’re filling intro-level classes with actors.”
“I know some people like to get worked up about it, but having more people around is always a good thing. This is a service that IUP provides to help enrich the educational environment, if you will.”
Chris Wollump (formerly known as little backpack man) agreed to an interview.
“I first started working as an IUP student actor because honestly I just needed a job and they were hiring,” Wollump said.
“A lot of people think that I’m some, like, big shot actor now, but I literally just walk to classes and make eye contact with people sometimes. Like, they told me that you don’t want to go too hard on the eye contact, but if the real students initiate, you can’t just back down or whatever.”
“Yeah, my favorite thing to say now since everyone knows about the IUP student actors’ program is like, ‘hey, I just work here,’ because that’s sort of how I see it. Like, I’m just here walking from building to building and this is my job.”
“Yeah, that’s pretty much it.”
