Crimson Hoax: IUP announces demolition of HUB, building of 'DUB'

“Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye, you were bigger than the whole sky,” sings Taylor Swift in her song “Bigger Than The Whole Sky.”
This is the sentiment with IUP students this week after an announcement was made by the university that states there is a plan to demolish the Hadley Union Building (HUB).
This decision was announced via a social media statement, wherein IUP president Michael Driscoll revealed the plan to demolish the building and replace it with a new version of the HUB, which will be called the Driscoll Unity Building (DUB).
“We are in conversation with the Student Co-op Association to have a controlled demolition and removal of the [HUB],” Driscoll said. “This will pave the way for the [DUB], which will be much more state of the art, and offer more options and things for students to do.”
This operation is slated to move quickly, taking place over the duration of this summer, with the demolition and subsequent reconstruction wrapping up in early August. This means that various organizations like The Penn, the Student Activity Committee (STATIC) and the upcoming IUP E-Sports Arena will not be without facilities, as the setup for the various organizations will be ready before the semester starts.
Some have questioned how IUP, who has seen the upcoming Kopchick Hall’s opening date be rescheduled to allow for more time, can be so sure that this operation will progress as fast as they are hoping. To that, there is no clear answer at the time of writing, however some have their speculations.
“Personally, I think IUP will start employing aliens from outer space to build everything that fast,” Matthew Mallard (senior, Earth and space science/history) said. “I mean, look at how quickly aliens build the pyramids, clearly that means they could throw together a new building for IUP in no time.”
Other students on campus are not so sure about the potential of extraterrestrials making their way to campus.
“Honestly, that just seems too far-fetched for me,” Amelia Pond (junior, criminology) said. “It sounds like some stupid theory my old ex-boyfriend would come up with. I think that IUP is just going to employ a lot of around-the-clock workers, pushing the limits of legal working hours, just to get this done in time. I don’t see a reason to replace the HUB, but more power to them I guess.”
Regardless of the opinions that are held, there is a lot of buzz about this decision, with many students assembling to protest this decision, with “Keep the HUB” being a prominent slogan of the various protestors.
“Honestly, all these protests are kinda crazy, but it is interesting to see this all happen,” Matt Smith (senior, Earth and space education) said. “I am definitely going to be writing about this in The Sylvania when I get the chance to, this might even be worth failing all my classes to force me to stay an extra semester, just so I can see the result of this.”
After this, Smith was caught trying to steal notes from staff writers for The Penn who were reporting on scene, ultimately causing him to run away as fast as he could.
Whether you are in agreement with IUP over this decision or not, stay safe out there. The student led protests are occupying many parts of the HUB and the far-reaches of campus. Students that are protesting are encouraged to stay safe and refrain from causing any harm or damage.
That all being said, be sure to keep up to date with us here at The Penn, as we will be updating you as this story unfolds.
